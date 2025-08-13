The US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian transactions needed to prepare for the Alaska meeting

The US has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian transactions needed to prepare for the meeting in Alaska.

This is stated in a release from the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

The license temporarily allows some operations prohibited by sanctions against Russia if they relate to the meetings between Putin and Trump in Alaska on August 15.

The document will be valid until August 20 and does not allow unblocking frozen assets and conducting other prohibited transactions, except those expressly specified in the license.

Donald Trump will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska. The US president has previously said there is a “good chance” he will meet with Putin and Zelensky — saying the meeting could happen soon after his summit with the Kremlin leader. However, if he doesn’t get the answers he needs on August 15, the trilateral meeting will not take place.

CBS reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could meet late next week. The US is already working on a location for the leadersʼ meeting.

The Kremlin leader himself, commenting on the possibility of meeting with Zelensky, stated that there are currently no suitable conditions for this.

