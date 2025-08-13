YouTube has removed the channel of Russian propagandist and former Medvedchukʼs channel host Diana Panchenko

Video hosting YouTube has deleted the channel of Russian propagandist Diana Panchenko, whom Ukraine in 2023 reported on suspicion of treason.

This was reported by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Diana Panchenko is a former TV presenter of Viktor Medvedchukʼs TV channels. Now she publicly justifies the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the former TV presenter supported the Russian invaders and in August 2022 went to the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

There she continued to shoot manipulative stories in favour of Russia. First of all, in her "projects" she supports the seizure of part of the eastern regions of Ukraine. In addition, the figurehead created a so-called documentary in which she justifies the war crimes of the Russian occupiers against the civilians of Mariupol.

In 2023, SBU indicted Panchenko in absentia on suspicion of treason and justifying Russian aggression. Ukraine also imposed sanctions against her.

