SBU attacked over 200 facilities deep in the Russian rear during a full-scale invasion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked over 200 facilities deep in the Russian rear during the full-scale invasion.

The head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk said this in an interview with the TV channel "We are Ukraine".

According to him, we are talking about the military-industrial complex, logistics, command posts, and the oil production and processing industries.

"The Special Operations Center ʼAʼ of SBU is very successful in this direction, which, in fact, is the flagship of this type of air operations not only in the Service, but also in Ukraine in general," says Malyuk.

He added that not only the fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" but also employees of other units of the Service take direct part in combat operations and deep strikes from SBU.

Among the examples of successful attacks that had an impact on the situation at the front, he struck an enemy ammunition depot in the settlement of Toropets, where half of the Russiansʼ entire stockpile of 120 mm mines out of 160 000 was destroyed in one operation.

According to Malyuk, the number of shellings decreased noticeably then — this was also noted by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

"There is certain know-how. Iʼll repeat, I will not name the names of these means and manufacturers. But there are quite inexpensive means today that cost around $3 000, but fly far beyond 700 km and carry 5 kg. We are all witnesses of how the Russians stop air traffic. They call it ʼPlan Carpetʼ. That is, when they stop their airports. And this does not mean that we sting airports somewhere there and strike. No, we strike military targets. But with the presence of long-range drones in the air, the enemy stops the air traffic of its corresponding civil aviation means," the SBU head emphasized and added that in July alone, the Russian Federation suffered losses of over 250 million due to such strikes.

In addition to deep strikes, SBU also works on Russian targets at shorter distances. Malyuk calls this "unique work" because, for example, at a distance of 40 to 120 m, the Russians hide potential targets.

They understand: a large number of both FPV and bombers fly up to 40 km — so they pull potential targets a little deeper. The military began to call it a middle strike — since the beginning of 2025, more than 200 air defense complexes have been attacked there.

"The tool we are working with is 65% effective. I wonʼt say the names or how it happens, but it continues, it scales, the number of tools is growing, the number of operators is also growing accordingly," Malyuk noted.

Other SBU operations

In addition, SBU conducts unique drone assault operations and uses the latest combat tactics. Malyuk told how last year there was an assault on a company stronghold in the Kursk region near the settlement of Sverdlikovo. There were more than a hundred Russian servicemen there. Firstly, SBU conducted drone training — they flew into every opening of this company stronghold.

They also worked with ground robotic complexes, and then the fighters went on the assault in small groups, over which Ukrainian FPVs also “hung”. As soon as there was a threat and fire contact, these drones were urgently used.

During this assault, according to Malyuk, 102 Russian servicemen were captured, and more than 20 were eliminated. However, Ukraine also suffered losses in that assault — a soldier with the call sign "Nimets" was killed.

SBU is currently conducting such drone-assault operations along the entire front line. For example, this week in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy entered Pokrovsk itself in small groups, many of them were destroyed or captured. However, Ukraine also suffered losses — three fighters of the Special Operation Forces Center were killed.