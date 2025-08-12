Two Russian prison workers suspected of torturing Ukrainian prisoners of war

Law enforcement officers reported in absentia suspicion of war crimes to two Russians who tortured Ukrainian prisoners.

This is reported by SBU.

It is about employees of colony No. 7 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Vladimirsky Region of the Russian Federation, namely:

the Deputy Head of the Regime Facility Alexei Khavetsky, born in 1989;

the employee of the operational department of the colony Grigory Shvetsov, born in 1998. He was a subordinate of Khavetsky.

As the investigation established, from July 2023 to October 17, 2024, they tortured a group of Ukrainian prisoners — beating them with rubber batons, setting service dogs on them, and using electric shocks.

From time to time, prisoners were left for long periods without food, water, and medicine, and in the cold season without warm clothing. They were kept in crowded cells with other prisoners who suffered from acute infectious skin diseases.

Such actions by the Russians violate the requirements of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.