In Russia, a court sentenced a Ukrainian to 5 years for serving as a medic in a battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2018

The Southern District Military Court of Russia has sentenced 54-year-old Ukrainian woman Olena Ipatova to five years and two months in prison. She was found guilty of participating in a terrorist community.

This is reported by the Russian media outlet Mediazona.

Ipatova was detained on March 14, 2025. She was held in custody until April 2, after which she was released on bail. After the verdict was announced, the woman was arrested in the courtroom.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office in the occupied Donetsk region stated that Ipatova held the position of combat medic in the "Aidar" assault battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from January 2018 until the spring of the same year. The prosecutorʼs office did not report her participation in the battalionʼs activities after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has been searching for Ipatova since February 20, 2025. The wanted card indicates Siverskodonetsk as her place of birth.

The Russians regularly hold trials of Ukrainians. For example, on August 8, a court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced “Azov” fighter Vladyslav Shpak to 21 years in a maximum-security prison.

