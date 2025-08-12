No more than 16 days. Ukraine to shorten military awarding procedure

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has developed a solution to accelerate the consideration of documents on awarding military personnel with state awards for military merit.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

Previously, this procedure took from three to eight months, as the submission had to go through a number of instances and approvals. Some documents were written out manually.

The Ministry of Defense has developed a new algorithm to speed up and optimize processes. The military unit will send award materials to the military command body to which it is subordinate. From there, they will be sent directly to the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for consideration.

Both instances should consider the documents within no more than two days, and then transfer them to the Office of the President. This procedure will take from 8 to 16 days.

The possibility of displaying a certificate of state award in "Diia" is being separately studied. These proposals will be sent to the structures that have the authority to make the relevant changes.

