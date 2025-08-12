Footballer Ilya Zabarnyi has joined PSG. He is now the second most expensive Ukrainian footballer

Ukrainian 22-year-old football player Ilya Zabarny has moved from the English Bournemouth to the French Paris Saint-Germain.

This was reported by the club and Suspilne Sport.

PSG paid €63 million for the transfer, making Zabarnyi the second most expensive footballer in Ukrainian history. Only Chelsea paid more for Mykhailo Mudryk — €70 million.

The Ukrainian signed a contract for five seasons, until the summer of 2030. Zabarnyi will receive €4.5 million per year, excluding bonuses, with which the salary could increase to €8 million during his first season at the club.

Zabarnyi will play under number 6 at PSG. In the Ukrainian national team, he plays under number 13, in Bournemouth he played under number 27, and in Dynamo Kyiv he played under number 25.

Paris Saint-Germain is the most successful club in France. It has won 51 times in various French championships and leagues. In 2025, PSG won the UEFA Champions League.

