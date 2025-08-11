“Contract 18–24” has been expanded to include drone operators. Here is a list of positions and units

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has approved the list of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and full-time positions of unmanned systems operators in which volunteers can serve under the "Contract 18-24" project.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

From now on, under this contract, you can choose to serve in 46 units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, the list now includes the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aircraft systems "The Birds of Madyar", the 20th separate regiment of unmanned systems "K-2", the 427th separate regiment of unmanned systems "Rarog", the 429th separate regiment of UAV systems "ACHILLES" and others.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has approved a list of 32 full-time positions related to the operation of unmanned systems. In particular, they include the following:

operator of tracked (wheeled) ground robotic complexes;

operator of engineering ground robotic complexes;

UAV operator of combat and special purpose aircraft type;

operator of unmanned multi-rotor combat and special-purpose aircraft systems;

FPV drone operator;

master operator of unmanned aerial systems;

reconnaissance operator of unmanned aerial systems;

master of unmanned aerial systems.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense notes that units of the Special Operations Forces and Support Forces have also been added to the units of the forces and branches of the military that have already participated in the project (Ground Forces, Navy, Airborne Assault Forces, UAV Forces, Territorial Defense Forces).

What is known about "Contract 18-24"?

In February 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the launch of a one-year contract for citizens aged 18-24 who are currently not subject to mobilization. They emphasized that this is not mobilization or obligation, the main emphasis of this contract is voluntariness.

For a contract, you can receive a UAH million — 200 000 immediately after signing, and the rest will be paid in two installments during service. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that such volunteers will be guaranteed demobilization after a year of service.

At the end of July, the government decided to launch a separate direction of the program "Contract 18-24" — a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. This direction has several special conditions. The main one is a clear term of service of two years.

Volunteers will be guaranteed a monthly allowance of up to UAH 120 thousand. There will also be additional payments for combat missions. The Ministry of Defense noted that in total, it will be possible to earn up to UAH 2 million per year.

You can choose the unit, specialty, and location of the military service independently. And after the contract ends, the person will not be subject to mobilization for 12 months and will be able to travel abroad.

A full list of units participating in the project, as well as the opportunity to submit an application, is available at the link.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported on August 5 that this contact would be expanded by age — the president did not provide details.

