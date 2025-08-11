Zelensky: Funding for combat units will be increased

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed to increase funding for combat brigades.

The head of state reported this after a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters.

The brigade will now have UAH 7 million for each battalion participating in combat operations. Zelensky explains that this is an increase of tens of millions of hryvnias.

In addition, the Headquarters agreed on a decision that will allow the purchase of pickup trucks, ATVs, and other similar equipment with direct funding for combat brigades. This will work in the same way as funds for the brigades to purchase drones.

This will also apply to used equipment. This week, government officials will formalize the decision in documents, so that this opportunity will appear in August.

The government will also simplify and digitalize the write-off of property. Thus, corps commanders and brigade commanders will have more opportunities. In addition, it will shorten the terms of write-off.

The president also instructed to shorten procedures, remove unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy in order to shorten the period between applying for the award and its actual presentation to the soldier. Currently, the president says, it can take several months, six months, or even more.

The award documents are also being modernized. The Ministry of Defense has already developed proposals — the changes will be implemented "in the near future". The Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal will provide details later.

