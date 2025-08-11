Opendatabot: Every day, 3 Ukrainians ask to declare themselves bankrupt

Over the past five years, more than 2.9 thousand Ukrainians have filed for bankruptcy. In the first half of 2025, 577 Ukrainians asked to be declared insolvent.

This was reported by the analytical digital service "Opendatabot" with reference to data from the Supreme Court.

The number of people deciding to declare themselves bankrupt is increasing in Ukraine. For example, in the first half of this year, the number of such cases increased by 33%, compared to the same period in 2024. Last year, the most people became bankrupt — 926 cases were opened.

This year, three new cases are opened every day regarding the recognition of citizens as insolvent.

Although the bankruptcy procedure officially appeared in 2019, Ukrainians began to actively use it only in 2021. Moreover, 52% of cases concern men, and 48% concern women.

The largest number of bankruptcy cases in 2025 was opened in Kyiv — 90. The top three also include the Odesa region with 47 cases and the Kyiv region, where 46 applications were filed.

Opendatabot

Author: Svitlana Kravchenko

