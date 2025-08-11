In June, over 30 000 Ukrainians received temporary protection in the European Union

In June 2025, 32 940 Ukrainian citizens received temporary protection in the European Union. In total, 4.31 million Ukrainians were under its protection at the end of the month.

Eurostat writes about this.

The largest number of Ukrainians with temporary protection were accepted by Germany (almost 1.2 million), Poland (almost a million), and the Czech Republic (378 000). These countries also had the largest increase in June.

The highest ratio of Ukrainians granted temporary protection per thousand population was observed in the Czech Republic (34.7), Poland (27.2) and Estonia (25.1). The EU average was 9.6.

Eurostat

Ukrainian citizens accounted for over 98.4% of people granted temporary protection in the EU. Among them, about 45% were adult women, almost a third were minors, and about a quarter were adult men.

The Temporary Protection Directive, adopted after the military conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, was first introduced by the European Council in response to Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On 13 June 2025, the European Council decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainians from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.