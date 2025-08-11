Military exercises have begun in Lithuania on the border with Belarus

The "Furious Wolf 2025" field tactical exercises have begun in Lithuania. They will be held from August 11 to 22 in the Varensk district, bordering Belarus, and at the "Gaižiunai" training ground.

This is reported by the Lithuanian editorial office of the Delfi media.

The exercise is being organized by the Grand Duke Algirdas of Lithuania Infantry Battalion of the Iron Wolf Infantry Brigade. Approximately 350 soldiers and 50 pieces of equipment are expected to participate.

During the first week of the exercise, the infantry will redeploy to the Varena area, where they will conduct defensive operations in populated areas using the Vilkas infantry fighting vehicle and other combat equipment. During the second week, the units will conduct live fire exercises at the Gaižiūnai training ground.

According to the military, simulated ammunition, pyrotechnic charges, and sounds from loudspeakers will be used during the exercises. Military equipment will also be moving intensively along the roads of the Varenskyi district.