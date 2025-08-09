Iran threatens to block US corridor in South Caucasus

Iran on August 9 threatened to block the corridor planned in the Caucasus in accordance with the declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8 at the White House.

Reuters reports this, citing Iranian media.

The proposed “Trump Road to International Peace and Prosperity” would run through southern Armenia, giving Azerbaijan direct access to its exclave of Nakhchivan and from there to Turkey. The United States would have exclusive rights to the corridor for 99 years, which the White House says would boost exports of energy and other resources.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top adviser to Iranʼs Supreme Leader, has threatened the US presence in the region. He said military exercises held in northwest Iran demonstrated the Islamic Republicʼs readiness and determination to prevent any geopolitical changes.

"This corridor will not become a passageway belonging to Trump, but rather a graveyard for Trumpʼs mercenaries," Velayati said.

Iranʼs Foreign Ministry had previously welcomed the agreement "as an important step towards lasting regional peace," but warned against any foreign interference near Iranʼs borders, which could "undermine the security and long-term stability of the region".

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan, through the mediation of the US President Donald Trump signed a joint declaration at the White House on August 8 on the renunciation of the use of military force.

