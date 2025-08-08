Lukashenko said he does not plan to run for a new term

On July 25, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko gave an interview to journalist Simon Schuster from Time magazine.

Among other things, he stated that he did not plan to run for an eighth presidential term.

"No, Iʼm not planning anymore, Iʼm not planning. Iʼm the only one who can afford something for myself, I didnʼt say it either: well, listen, if Trump is almost 80 and he looks decent," Lukashenko said.

He also denied that his younger son Mykola could become his successor.

"No, he is not the successor. I knew you would want to ask. No, no, no. You ask him — you can offend him so much with this," Lukashenko said.

Lukashenko suggested that the next president of Belarus could be someone who would pursue "somewhat different policies". However, he warned against revolutionary actions and called for the country to develop in a revolutionary way, relying on the "shoulders of the strong".

Alexander Lukashenko is the first and currently only president in the history of Belarus. He has been in power since 1994.

