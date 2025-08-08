Over UAH 34 million in losses. Law enforcement officers exposed abuses in payments to military personnel

Specialized defense prosecutorsʼ offices have uncovered abuses in the calculation and payment of military allowances — the state lost over UAH 34 million. More than UAH 25 million were illegal payments to "combatants" — the people who received these funds were not "at zero".

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Over the past 24 hours, 23 people have been reported suspected of involvement, and 7 of them have been detained. Among those involved in the cases are two deputy commanders of the military unit, a company commander, the chief accountant of the military unit, and others.

In total, law enforcement officers opened 20 criminal proceedings for violations during the calculation and payment of cash benefits to military personnel.

The Bila Tserkva Specialized Defense Prosecutorʼs Office has brought to justice a former commander of a military formation who failed to ensure control over the legality of payments. Subordinates were unjustifiably awarded over 15 million hryvnias in additional compensation for participation in combat operations, although they were not at "zero".

And the Lviv Specialized Defense Prosecutorʼs Office exposed an organized group consisting of an official from the financial and economic department of a military unit, officers, and sergeants. They unjustifiably accrued payments of over UAH 5 million.

A motion for preventive measures is currently being prepared. The guilty parties face 7 to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

