KIIS poll: Most Ukrainians reject Russiaʼs peace plan, but the number of its supporters has increased

Among the surveyed Ukrainians, 76% are categorically against Russiaʼs peace plan. However, compared to May, the share of those ready to accept the Kremlinʼs conditions has increased by 7% (to 17%).

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted on July 23 — August 4, 2025 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

What preceded

In April 2025, details of a peace plan from the United States emerged. In response, Ukraine and Europe formed their positions.

In addition, Russia continues to remind us of its demands for peace. At the negotiations in Istanbul, Russia submitted the text of its Memorandum, which more formally reflected its demands. KIIS prepared three abbreviated versions of each of these plans.

The US conditional plan:

A group of European states, but without the US, are providing Ukraine with security guarantees.

Russia retains control over the occupied territories.

The US officially recognizes Crimea as part of Russia.

Ukraine is moving towards joining the EU.

The US and Europe are lifting all sanctions against Russia.

Conditional plan of Europe and Ukraine:

Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees from Europe and the United States.

Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but Ukraine and the world do not officially recognize this.

Ukraine is moving towards joining the EU.

After establishing a lasting peace, the US will gradually ease its sanctions against Russia.

Russiaʼs conditional plan:

Ukraine must significantly reduce its army and limit its armaments.

Ukraine is forever abandoning NATO membership.

The cities of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the entire territory of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions are coming under Russian control.

Ukraine officially recognizes all occupied territories as part of Russia and renounces them forever.

Ukraine is moving towards joining the EU.

The US and Europe are lifting all sanctions against Russia.

The respondent was read a randomly selected plan from the above. It was not specified who the plan belonged to — the United States, Ukraine, or the Russian Federation. Respondents were asked to indicate how acceptable the plan was overall.

What are the results of the survey?

In July-August, compared to May 2025, there is a tendency for the share of those who are ready (although mostly reluctantly) to support each of the proposed plans to increase. But overall, the situation remains the same — the majority of the population rejects the peace plan from Russia, that is, the actual surrender of Ukraine.

And the US peace plan has more opponents than supporters. And as in May 2025, the only plan that can be the subject of discussion and approval by the Ukrainian public is a joint plan from Europe and Ukraine.

Thus, 76% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russiaʼs plan to establish peace (in May it was 82%). 17% are likely to agree to Russiaʼs demands (in May this figure was 10%).

The conditional US plan can be accepted by 39% of respondents, and this figure has increased from 29% in May. As before, most respondents emphasized that this option is difficult for them. For 49% of Ukrainians surveyed, the plan is categorically unacceptable. In May, 62% believed so.

54% are ready to accept the joint plan between Europe and Ukraine, while another 30% of respondents consider it unacceptable — in May, these figures reached 51% and 35%, respectively.

As for the answers by region, in all regions the population is categorically against Russiaʼs demands, and only a small part is ready to agree to its demands for the sake of peace. At the same time, regarding the other two plans, the east of the country stands out — there the majority of respondents are ready to accept them. However, it is worth noting that the survey was conducted on a small number of people, so there were few respondents in each region (especially in the east). Therefore, these data are presented as an estimate — to show general trends.

