On the night of August 7, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked the Afipsky Oil Refinery, located in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The annual processing volume of this enterprise is 6.25 million tons per year, which is 2.1% of the total oil refining volume in the Russian Federation. After the UAV hit, a fire engulfed the gas and gas condensate processing plant.

Also, units of the Defense Forces attacked a number of other important objects — the results of the combat work are being clarified.

Several more regions of the Russian Federation were under drone attack on the morning of August 7. A military unit is on fire in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, the local emergency services confirmed.

And the governor of the Volgograd region, a fire broke out at the railway station in the city of Surovikino.

