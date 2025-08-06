59 suspects announced in Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Among those involved are community leaders, deputies, and directors of enterprises

Prosecutors of the Volyn and Ivano-Frankivsk regions announced 59 suspicions of corruption, official negligence, and abuse of office on August 6. According to the investigation, the total amount of losses exceeds 150 million hryvnias.

In Volyn, suspicion was raised against 19 individuals, including officials of local governments, customs, and heads of municipal and state institutions, involved in illegal actions with budget funds. The total amount of losses from their actions is approximately UAH 50 million.

Among the suspects:

the head of the production unit "Radoshynskyi Sand Quarry", which belongs to the management sphere of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia";

two chief state inspectors of the departments of the customs post "Yagodyn" of the Volyn Customs;

the director of a private enterprise that carried out work on the construction of a shelter at an educational institution in Kovel;

the former director of the municipal enterprise "Volodymyrteplo";

the director of one of the multidisciplinary hospitals in the region and deputy of the Manevytsky village council;

the director of a private enterprise in Volodymyr, which carried out major repairs to the building of the Volodymyr Vocational Education Center, and a specialist in technical supervision at the same facility;

the former general director of the SE "Lutsk Electric Transport Enterprise";

the village head of Pidhaitsi;

the director of one of the departments of the Lutsk City Council;

the head of the Regional Water Resources Office in the Volyn region together with two subordinates.

Prosecutors also sent an indictment to the court against the former general director of the state enterprise "Volynvugol". He is accused of misusing more than UAH 31 million of state budget funds and official forgery.

According to the investigation, during March — December 2022 and February — March 2023, he diverted funds intended for the restructuring of the coal industry and the remuneration of employees of the enterprise to pay the salaries of the administration.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, prosecutors have reported suspicions to 40 suspects. The total amount of losses exceeds UAH 106 million.

The director of PJSC “Segezha Ukraine” is suspected of abuse of office and transferring the companyʼs assets to his son. 75% of this company is owned by Russian citizens and is under NSDC sanctions. This caused UAH 46 million in losses.

According to the investigation, the negligence of the director of the Subcarpathian State Agricultural Research Station led to an underestimation of the value of agricultural products and caused losses of UAH 21.9 million. He is also suspected of abuse of office when concluding contracts with a private enterprise and overstating the costs of land cultivation by UAH 932 thousand.

Suspicions were also declared to the following:

the deputy director of the Department of Improvement of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council — for embezzlement of UAH 1.76 million during the implementation of city improvement works;

the director of a company providing services for transporting thermal energy to residents of Ivano-Frankivsk — for official forgery and misappropriation of UAH 11 million;

the director of the Municipal Ritual Service of the Ivano-Frankivsk City Council;

the director of State Enterprise "Ivano-Frankivskteplokomunenergo";

the chairman and deputy of the Verkhovyna village council;

the current mayor of Burshtyn;

the chairman of the Yablunivka village council;

to the director of the company and the technical supervision engineer of the Capital Construction Department of the Regional State Administration;

to the former acting head of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

to the head of the environmental and radiation safety service of the State Oil and Gas Enterprise "Dolynaftogas" — in land pollution with petroleum products with an estimated UAH 4 million of environmental damage;

other officials.

Pre-trial investigations are currently underway. Issues regarding the selection of preventive measures are being resolved.

