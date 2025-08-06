NABU suspects embezzlement of UAH 10 million. Top officials among those involved

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has raised six suspicions of embezzling UAH 10 million from the state budget.

This was reported by SBU and NABU.

Among the defendants in the case:

the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Justice;

the current head and deputy head of departments of the Ministry of Justice;

the beneficial owner and two directors of the limited liability company to whose account the funds were transferred.

According to the investigation, the officials embezzled budget funds allocated for the purchase of server equipment and software for the Ministry of Justice. This complex was supposed to modernize the departmentʼs electronic systems.

In 2021, the defendants initiated a contract with an affiliated private company to purchase new servers and software for UAH 19 million. The indicated purchase price exceeded the average market prices many times over. The organizers of the scheme stole more than half of the amount transferred from the budget to the accounts of contractors.

The suspects were informed of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property through abuse of official position on an especially large scale). They face up to 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. The head of the Ministry of Justice department is additionally charged with possession of firearms or ammunition without a permit (Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

