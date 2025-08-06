The head of a factory linked to Medvedchuk has been charged with fraud. Investigators say she gave state-owned enterprise property to her son

The prosecutorʼs office has reported suspicions to the general director of JSC "Segezha Ukraine", which is linked to the former head of the Ukrainian Womenʼs Union Viktor Medvedchuk. She is suspected of causing losses to the state of over UAH 46 million.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, 25% of the shares of the company "Segezha Ukraine" belong to JSC "Oriana" (state stake — 99.99%), the remaining 75% — to a company with Russian capital, which is subject to the NSDC sanctions and additional NBU restrictions. The imposed restrictions prohibit the use of property, conduct financial transactions and withdraw capital outside Ukraine.

Instead, according to law enforcement, the suspect decided to appropriate state property. Without the consent of the shareholders and in violation of the law, she transferred the entire property complex of the enterprise to her son for use — buildings, equipment and other assets with a total value of over UAH 184 million. Her sonʼs private company began to use these production facilities and make a profit.

The investigation found that the state suffered losses of UAH 46 million due to such actions. The woman was suspected of abuse of office. The maximum penalty is six years in prison.

According to open sources, the company "Segezha Ukraine" has existed since 2000 and is based in the city of Kalush (Ivano-Frankivsk region). Its main activity is the production of corrugated paper and cardboard, paper and cardboard packaging. The companyʼs General Director since 2013 is Olha Hryshchuk.

