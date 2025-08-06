Poll: Trust in Zelensky has fallen to 58%. What is the reason?

58% of Ukrainians currently trust President Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, 35% of respondents expressed distrust in the head of state.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Back in early June, trust in the president was higher — 65%. However, in recent weeks, it has decreased by 7 percentage points. At the same time, the level of distrust has increased — from 30% to 35%. The decrease in the positive balance of trust indicates a gradual loss of some public support.

As sociologists note, the drop in indicators is related, in particular, to the Verkhovna Radaʼs vote on Law No. 12414, which took place on July 22. Some respondents directly cited this event as the reason for their distrust of the president.

The level of trust decreased the most in western Ukraine — from 73% in June to 55% in August. In central regions, the indicator remained unchanged — 63%. In the south and east, a moderate decrease is observed — to 54–55%.

Trust has also decreased among young people under 30. Previously, 74% of this age group supported Zelensky, but now it is 59%. In older age categories, the dynamics are less sharp, but the trend is similar. At the same time, in each age group, the majority of respondents still express trust in the president.

KIIS also notes that among the main reasons for distrust, Ukrainians most often cited corruption, dissatisfaction with the war, and unfair decisions by the authorities. At the same time, only a small part of those surveyed directly blamed the president — they more often spoke about the general state of the state system.

Despite the decline in support, most Ukrainians continue to trust Zelensky as a leader. However, according to experts, society is becoming increasingly sensitive to the actions of the authorities, especially in matters of combating corruption.

How has the level of trust in Zelensky changed?

After the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the level of trust in the president reached 90%, but continued to decline, reaching a relatively low of 52% in December 2024. In the first half of 2025, largely due to the new administration in the United States, the level of trust in the president increased and reached a maximum of 74% in early May 2025. However, trust began to decline in the second half of May and was 65% by early summer.

