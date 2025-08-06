Russia attacked Ukraine with 46 drones. There were hits

On the night of August 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most of them, but there were hits.

This is reported by the Air Force.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from such Russian destinations as Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 36 enemy Shahed UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 9 drone hits in three places, and debris fell in one more place.

