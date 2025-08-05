The cause of the fire in the Lviv hotel “Vlasta” has become known

The cause of the fire on August 4 at the Lviv Hotel "Vlasta" was an explosion of an electric scooter battery.

This was reported by the Civil Protection Department of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

It was an electric scooter battery explosion that caused a fire on the eighth and ninth floors of the 12-story building. The fire area reached 300 m². The common corridor and entrances to 23 rooms burned down.

In addition, a fire broke out in the cable tunnels on floors 8, 10, and 11. 14 pieces of equipment and 70 personnel were involved in extinguishing the fire.

The incident was not fatal. Fire and rescue units evacuated 11 people, six of whom were hospitalized with burns and poisoning by combustion products.

