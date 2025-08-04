A fire broke out at the “Vlasta” Hotel in Lviv — one of the men suffered severe burns. What is known

A fire broke out at the “Vlasta” Hotel in Lviv — rescuers evacuated employees and residents, a total of 15 people. 6 people were hospitalized.

The incident is reported by the State Emergency Service and the Lviv City Council.

Among the six victims are two children. All were hospitalized to the First Medical Association. One man received severe burns. Preliminary, an explosion occurred in his room. The causes of the explosion have not yet been established.

It is known that the area of about 300 m² caught fire, the fire has already been practically eliminated. The State Emergency Service says that the fire originated on the 9th floor. All necessary services are working on the spot.

