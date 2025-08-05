”He corrected the Russian missile and drone attacks.” A man was detained in Kyiv — he is suspected of treason

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man in Kyiv — according to investigators, he was placing video cameras so that the Russians could adjust strikes on the capital and spy on “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

This is reported by SBU.

The investigation found that the Russian FSBʼs task was carried out by a 24-year-old IT specialist from a Moscow university. He was recruited while he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels.

The suspect rented apartments in high-rise buildings with FSB money — the addresses were sent to him in advance by a Russian curator. He installed video cameras in the windows of these apartments with remote access for Russian special services.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

This allowed the Russians to spy on potential targets in real time during combined attacks on Kyiv and to adjust repeated strikes on the city. In addition, the enemy used covert online broadcasts, hoping to reveal the coordinates of Ukrainian air defense positions.

The recruited Ukrainian also placed additional video cameras near the “Ukrzaliznytsia” tracks, where, according to the enemy, military trains could be moving.

The SBU counterintelligence arrested the suspect red-handed in a rented apartment. At the scene, law enforcement officers found a video camera and also seized a phone with evidence of his contacts with the FSB supervisor.

The man was informed of suspicion of treason and is already in custody. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.