Journalists found an estate worth UAH 70 million at the head of the Energy Customs. The Prime Minister ordered an inspection

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko instructed the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NAPC), the Ministry of Finance, and the State Customs Service to verify media information about the assets of the head of the Energy Customs Service Anatoliy Komar.

She wrote about this in her Telegram channel.

She also instructed to immediately report on the results of the inspection and the measures taken.

In turn, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko reported that he had instructed the acting head of the State Migration Service to consider the issue of removing Komar from his position for the duration of the internal investigation.

Investigation into Anatoliy Komar

The statements by Svyrydenko and Marchenko appeared after the Schemes project published an investigation into Komar on August 1.

Journalists found out that in 2021, Anatoliy Komar became the owner of an apartment worth UAH 3.7 million in the elite residential complex "Boulevard of Fountains" in the center of Kyiv.

Schemes emphasize that Komarʼs savings from his official salary would not be enough for this property. The official himself indicated in his declaration that that year his wife was given UAH 2 million by her mother, and almost UAH 3 million by her grandmother, who was 91 years old at the time.

At the same time, Komarʼs family does not live in this apartment. In 2020, they moved to a comfort-class residential complex on the banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv. The property was purchased that year by the father of Anatoliy Komarʼs wife Serhiy Hladkov. These are two neighbouring apartments with a total area of 138 m² and two parking spaces.

At the same time, my father-in-law bought 20 acres of land in the village of Vyshenki near Kyiv — in a cottage town with a closed territory called "Private Gardener". They are currently completing the construction of an estate there.

Schemes managed to get a detailed estimate for this construction. According to their calculations, the first two stages of construction cost UAH 48 million. In total, the turnkey estate will cost UAH 70 million.

Journalists suggest that the estate is being built specifically for Komar. The first reason is that since 2020, Anatoliy Komar has been regularly using the capitalʼs property, registered specifically for his father-in-law.

The second is that on the same day and time as Serhiy Hladkov, the wife of Mykola Lavrenko, a long-time manager of a large energy company “VS Energy” also bought a plot of land right next door. Both transactions were certified by the same notary, 15 minutes apart.

Komar worked as an advisor to “VS Energy” between his time in SBU and his position at the Energy Customs. In 2023, “VS Energy” was sanctioned by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for its ties to Russia, and Lavrenko left the company. Although both he and Komar no longer work there, they continue to spend their free time together, as Schemes has established.

Anatoliy Komar drives a Mercedes S-class to work. This car is not owned by the family; his wife Komar rents it from a private company, as stated in his property declaration. Komar refused to say how much he pays for the lease, but journalists found out that the market value of renting just such a car — in this configuration, 2018 model year — is $6 000 per month.

In addition, as established by Schemes, Anatoliy Komarʼs minor daughter lives abroad, where she studies in prestigious paid educational institutions. In May 2023, she shared a photo from her graduation at Pascal English School Lefkosia, a private school in Cyprus. That year, the cost of education and accommodation there was €30 000.

Also, based on Komarʼs daughterʼs social media, journalists assumed that she is currently studying at Kingʼs College London. The cost of studying at this prestigious college for international students on a one-year program is about £26 000 per year. When asked by journalists, Komar replied that her godfather is paying for her daughterʼs education.

