Moldovaʼs CEC registers bloc with pro-Russian ex-President Dodonʼs party for parliamentary elections

The Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Moldova has registered the "Patriotic Socialists, Heart and Future of Moldova" bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. It also includes the socialist party of the countryʼs former president Igor Dodon, known for his ambiguous statements about the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by NewsMaker.

The bloc consists of the Party of Socialists and the center-left parties "Heart of Moldova" and "Future of Moldova".

It is worth noting that registering a bloc to participate in the parliamentary elections does not automatically mean its registration as a participant in the election race. Next, the bloc representatives must submit a list of candidates for the position of deputy to CEC. Subsequently, CEC will decide on its registration in the election race.

"We are ready to demonstrate that the country does not belong to foreigners and sellers of the country, but to people who work here and love their land. Now no one can prevent us from bringing to parliament the forces that defend the sovereignty of Moldova, our traditions and the rights of every citizen. The Patriotic Bloc is ready to fight and win!" Socialist leader Igor Dodon wrote on social networks after the CECʼs decision.

Earlier, Dodon noted that on August 4, the three parties will discuss the inclusion of the Communists in the “Communist Party” bloc, led by another former president of the country Volodymyr. And between August 4 and 10, according to him, they will finally form the list of candidates for the position of deputy of the bloc.

Dodon was noted for his ambiguous statements regarding the war between Ukraine and Russia. He stated that “all sides are guilty of the conflict”. When asked who owns Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, the ex-president replied that “the consequences of the peace negotiations will make it clear where the war will stop”.

The Moldovan Central Election Commission (CEC) rejected the application for registration for the elections of the pro-Russian political bloc "Victory" on July 20. And on August 3, the commission decided to exclude four parties from the list of those eligible to participate in the parliamentary elections on September 28. Among them are the "Alternative Forces for the Salvation of Moldova", the "Chance" party and the "Victory" party, which are members of the pro-Russian bloc "Victory", close to the convicted fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Moldovan President Maja Sandu said on July 30 that Russia is preparing unprecedented interference in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, scheduled for September.

Sandu reported that the Kremlin is investing in several political projects to get its people into the next parliament. All of these projects are coordinated from one center and are largely financed through the schemes of Ilan Shor, the leader of the pro-Russian “Shor” party, who is suspected of attempting a coup. In particular, according to Sandu, Russia is trying to bribe voters. About €100 million is planned to be channeled through cryptocurrency alone.

This is not the first time Russia has attempted to influence Moldovaʼs political system. In October 2024, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Gherasimov said that Russia had invested almost €100 million in attempts to disrupt the presidential elections and the referendum on EU accession.

