Zelensky appointed commander of the Air Force

On August 3, on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko as Commander of the Air Force.

Zelensky reported this on his Telegram channel.

Since August 30 last year, Kryvonozhko has been acting in this position.

Anatoliy Kryvonozhko

"And most importantly, the Ukrainian combat aviation and air defense forces should continue to develop comprehensively and in effective interaction: the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the teams of our partners, and professional and caring experts who wish Ukraine strength and victory," the president emphasized.

Since 2015, Kryvonozhko has commanded the Air Command "Center" of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Prior to that, from 2006 to 2008, he served as the commander of the 114th Tactical Aviation Brigade. He has the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the II and III degrees, as well as the Order of Danylo Halytsky.

