The United Nations has found that most of its reports are "not read by anyone".

Reuters reports this.

Secretary-General António Guterres presented to countries on August 1 the results of a report produced as part of the UN80 reform initiative. It focuses on how UN staff are carrying out the tasks assigned to them by the General Assembly or the Security Council.

In 2024, according to Guterres, the organization held 27 000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the UN Secretariat prepared 1 100 reports — 20% more than in 1990.

“The number of meetings and reports is already pushing the system — and all of us — to its limits. Many of these reports are not read by anyone. The [most popular] 5% of reports are downloaded more than 5 500 times, while every fifth report is downloaded less than a thousand times. And it is worth remembering: downloading is not reading,” the UN Secretary-General emphasized.

The organization has been in financial crisis for the seventh consecutive year, due to the fact that not all 193 member states pay their contributions on time and in full.

To improve the situation, Guterres proposes "fewer meetings, fewer reports — but ones that fully meet all the tasks set".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.