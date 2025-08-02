The Ministry of Defense has allocated 8 billion UAH for UAV units

The Ministry of Defense, by decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chiefʼs Headquarters, has redistributed UAH 8 billion for the urgent needs of UAV units.

This was reported by Minister Denys Shmyhal.

This money will go to the needs of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine involved in the "Drone Line" project, and to strengthen unmanned systems in newly formed units.

This will allow for immediate funding of the urgent needs of such units as "Birds of the Madyar", K2, "Rarog", "Achilles", "Nemesis", "Black Forest". They have demonstrated high efficiency — in the past month alone, they destroyed 22.7 thousand enemy targets.

The government allocated another billion hryvnias for anti-drone protection of evacuation routes and logistics.

"Separately, we are working with partners on the issue of financing the Drone Line project. The bilateral agreement with the Netherlands provides for the purchase of drones from Ukrainian manufacturers. Thanks to this instrument, the state-owned ʼOschadbankʼ has already provided bank guarantees for contracts worth €837 million," Shmyhal added.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved amendments to the state budget, increasing spending on the defense sector by UAH 412.3 billion, of which 115 billion were for financial support for servicemen of all Defense Forces.

