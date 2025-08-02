Russia launched over 50 drones over Ukraine

On the night of August 2, the Russians attacked with 53 drones: 45 Shahed UAVs and simulator drones, as well as eight high-speed (jet) drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the air defense shot down or suppressed 45 air targets: 8 jet drones and 37 Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Eight UAVs were recorded being hit in five locations, as well as debris falling on two.

