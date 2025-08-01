Former Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling a billion hryvnias on purchases of products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has exposed the former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense — according to the investigation, he squandered a billion hryvnias from the state budget on the purchase of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine from March to December 2022.

This was reported by SBU.

According to the investigation, the defendant, while in office in the spring of 2022, entered into a contract with a private company to purchase wholesale batches of food products and supply them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The cost of the products themselves was artificially inflated by 41%, and the price for organizing their supply increased by 221%.

The Defense Ministry official did not verify the validity of the indicated amounts and did not agree on a contract with the relevant departments of the defense ministry. Forensic and economic expertise confirmed the facts of the embezzlement of defense funds.

The SBU investigators have informed the former official of suspicion of embezzlement. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

