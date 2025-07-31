The government has eliminated the position of a Cabinet minister. Hereʼs who will replace him

The government has eliminated the position of Cabinet Minister — instead, there will be a State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, who will head the Government Secretariat.

This is stated in Resolution No. 927.

The position of Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers has been held by Oleh Nemchinov since 2020.

The resolution also states that the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture is now responsible for coordinating the work on preparing the governmentʼs medium-term action plan and its priority action plan. If the Prime Minister instructs, this will be done by the State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The plans will be prepared by the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers based on proposals from ministries. Meetings and consultations will be held to coordinate positions.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers will ensure the work of the government. Its main tasks are the organization of government meetings, legal and analytical support, work with documents, and support for the work of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers. It includes the State Secretary, deputies, patronage services, and structural units, such as departments, administrations, and divisions.