MP Dmytro Kostyuk leaves the “Servant of the People” faction. 230 MPs remain there

Dmytro Kostyuk, a member of parliament from the 65th electoral district of Zhytomyr region, reported from the parliament rostrum that he was leaving the “Servant of the People” faction. He cited the vote on NABU and SAPO last week as the reason.

"There are many questions for NABU and SAPO, there is endless PR, but there are not enough arrests of top corrupt officials. But the creation of an anti-corruption infrastructure was one of the main results of the Revolution of Dignity," said Kostyuk.

According to Kostyuk, he was elected to parliament thanks to President Zelensky, and he has always supported the president. But the faction is being forced to vote for norms that he does not support.

"If a faction has such leaders, itʼs not my faction," he said.

The “Servant of the People” parliamentary faction has 230 MPs remaining. After the 2019 parliamentary elections, there were 254.

