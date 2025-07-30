Record-breaking train robbery in France: €350 000 worth of jewelry stolen

In France, on July 27, a couple of passengers were robbed of €350 000 worth of jewelry and valuables as they returned by high-speed train from Aix-en-Provence.

This is reported by BMF TV, citing sources.

In a record-breaking robbery on a French national railway train, the thieves stole approximately 40 pieces of luxury jewelry belonging to a French-Canadian couple.

The two attackers, who managed to escape during a stop at the Avignon train station, stole from the couple, among other things, a Cartier bracelet, a Rolex watch, a De Beers pendant, an emerald necklace, gold chains and diamond-encrusted rings.

The owner of the jewelry Alexandra N., a Canadian businesswoman, boarded a train at the Aix-en-Provence station with her husband. She placed a Louis Vuitton bag, which contained a jewelry case, under her seat in first class. She was planning to return to Canada and was taking all of her jewelry with her.

A man and a woman sat behind them, not drawing attention to themselves, although the carriage was almost empty. A few minutes after the train departed, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the woman felt something touch her leg.

“I didnʼt pay attention to it, I thought it was some kind of animal,” says Alexandra N. in her statement to the police, which was reviewed by BFM TV.

As it turned out, at that moment the female criminal returned the bag, which she had already searched and taken the jewelry. At the Avignon stop, the attackers calmly got off the train with the loot.

One passenger, noticing their suspicious behavior, alerted Alexandra N., who realized what had happened.

The criminals escaped, but they could have been captured by surveillance cameras and possibly checked at the entrance to the train — so they could be identified.

