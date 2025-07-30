”K-Pop Demon Hunters” has become Netflixʼs most popular animated series ever

The cartoon "K-Pop Demon Hunters" has become the most popular original animated film on Netflix.

Netflix reported this in X.

The cartoon is currently in second place among the most popular series on Netflix, including in Ukraine. This week alone, it has garnered over 26 million views.

In addition, in 27 countries, it ranks first in the ranking of the most popular Netflix projects this week.

Tracks from the animated series also gained popularity. In particular, the main soundtrack debuted at number one on the Billboard Soundtracks chart and at number eight on the overall Billboard 200 chart.

Sony Pictures Animationʼs "K-Pop Demon Hunters" follows the adventures of the superstar K-pop girl group “Huntr/x”. The three members of the group — Rumi, Mira, and Zoey — play the roles of brave demon hunters who protect their fans from a supernatural threat. During their concerts, “Huntr/x” music becomes a magical barrier against the forces of darkness.

The main enemies of the heroines are the members of the rival band “Saja Boys”, who are actually demons in disguise and want to steal the souls of “Huntr/x” fans.

