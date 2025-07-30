Russia attacked Ukraine with drones

On the night of July 30, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 78 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. Ukrainian air defense neutralized 51 enemy drones. A feature of the attack was the enemyʼs use of up to 8 jet UAVs in the northern direction.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as from the directions of Oryol and Kursk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. 27 UAVs were hit in seven places, and debris fell in two more.

