Zelensky sent a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would make the Cross of Military Merit not only symbolic

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed and sent to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a bill that will make the Cross of Military Merit more than just symbolic.

He said this in an evening video address.

"This is an objectively high award, but de jure now the Cross of Military Merit is an award that has symbolic weight. We will ensure that the award gives soldiers real things," Zelensky emphasized.

In terms of hierarchy, the Cross of Military Merit will be on a level between the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi. The latter two awards provide, among other things, monetary payments. They are considered the highest honors from the state.

Currently, 318 soldiers in Ukraine have been awarded the Cross of Military Merit. This award appeared in 2022.

