The former head of the State Geocadastre in the Khmelnytskyi region was informed of another suspicion

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has reported another suspicion to the former head of the State Service of Ukraine for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre in Khmelnytskyi region. According to the investigation, his illegal actions led to losses to the state of almost UAH 2.5 million.

This is reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The suspectʼs name is not mentioned, but at the time the position was held by Vasyl Vasylenko. It is suspected that in 2021 he illegally executed documents for the transfer of lands of the Borysivka village council of Shepetivka district into private ownership. However, the indicated lands are the property of the territorial community, therefore they could not be alienated by the decision of the former official.

In total, 27 orders were prepared and issued to transfer plots of land with a total area of 49 hectares and a value of UAH 2.4 million to fictitious persons. In the end, the lands were transferred to two people, and in 2023, a quarry for the extraction of sand, gravel, clay, and kaolin began operating on the specified territory.

The defendant was informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of official position, which entailed grave consequences, by prior conspiracy) and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). He faces imprisonment for a term of up to six years.

Vasylenko is a subject of several other investigations. In total, the State Bureau of Investigation revealed the illegal allocation of 135 hectares by an official to front persons for a total amount of over UAH 6.5 million.

The court is hearing a case regarding a deal with the lands of the Kitayhorod and Staroushytska settlement councils of Kamyanets-Podilskyi district. In October last year, the court was referred to a case regarding the issuance of 70 hectares within the Myrolyubnye territorial community of Starokostyantynivskyi district.

