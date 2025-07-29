SBI: Law enforcement officers exposed an official of the Kropyvnytskyi TRC who canceled the search for conscripts for money

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), together with the police, exposed the head of the Territorial Recruit Center (TRC) in Kropyvnytskyi, who, according to the investigation, was removing men liable for military service from wanted lists for money.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

As the investigation established, the defendant had access to the database of wanted persons and offered them to remove themselves from the register for a thousand dollars. If anyone refused, he threatened with forced mobilization.

According to preliminary data, the official managed to help at least ten men. The official is accused of receiving illegal benefits. He faces up to 10 years in prison.



Author: Artemii Medvedok

