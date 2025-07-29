Russia was preparing a contract killing of military man Serhii Filimonov from the “Da Vinci Wolves” unit

The Russian Federation was preparing a contract killing of the commander of the 108th separate battalion "Da Vinci Wolves" Serhii Filimonov — Ukrainian law enforcement officers prevented the crime. According to the investigation, the assassination attempt on the Ukrainian serviceman was prepared by the Russian FSB.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Russian special services are using a new tactic — intelligence operations “under a foreign flag”. The FSB agents pose as the SBU employees and give tasks supposedly in the interests of Ukraine.

This is how they deceived an ATO participant from Kamyanske — he was sure that on behalf of SBU he had to neutralize a correction officer working for the Russian Federation, and not a Ukrainian military commander.

Serhii Filimonov. Анастасія Вербова

The investigation found that an FSB representative called a Ukrainian, posing as an SBU employee. She accused him of “treason” because of an order from an online store that allegedly finances the Russian army. According to her, a criminal case has been opened against the Ukrainian.

To increase the psychological pressure, the FSB officers sent a fake summons from the SBU and offered "cooperation" in exchange for closing the case. To do this, the defendant was sent a questionnaire for admission to SBU and was instructed to come to Kyiv. In correspondence with his liaison officer, the man expressed his readiness to destroy the occupiers — even at the cost of his own life.

In Kyiv, the suspect was given the task: to rent an apartment in a residential complex where, according to FSB, a Ukrainian military commander, whom they planned to eliminate, lived, and to monitor Serhii Filimonovʼs car.

The commander was presented as a “traitor” allegedly involved in the attacks on Kyiv. After one of the massive missile strikes on the capital, the curator convinced the figure that the “object” he was monitoring was responsible for it.

The recruited Ukrainian sent photo reports of visual surveillance: photos from the yard of the house and a description of the soldierʼs movements. Later, he received the coordinates of the cache with the machine gun and an order to liquidate it.

SBU operatives detained the recruit as he was going out into the street with a loaded weapon. During the search, they seized his mobile phone, which he had used to correspond with his FSB supervisor.

Under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the detainee was informed of suspicion of illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

SBU emphasizes that representatives of the Security Service do not hire people over the phone, do not offer to perform illegal actions, and do not give questionable tasks.

If you have received a suspicious summons or you are contacted by unknown people who claim to be SBU employees, you should report this to SBU hotline at 0 800 501 482 or to the “Burn the FSB Officer” chatbot.

