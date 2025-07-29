Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones

On the night of July 29, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles and 37 “Shahed” strike drones and various types of drone simulators. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized most of the drones, but there were missile hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russian army launched missiles from the territory of the Russian Rostov region, as well as from temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russians also launched drones from the territory of the Ukrainian peninsula, as well as from such Russian destinations as Oryol, Kursk, and Gvardeyskoye.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that the air defense neutralized 32 drones in the north and east of the country. However, 5 drones and two missiles were hit in three places, and debris fell in two more.

In Zaporizhzhia region, Russians struck a correctional colony — 16 people were killed, 35 were injured. Previously, the enemy struck with high-explosive aerial bombs. 2 people were killed in Kamyanske (Dnipropetrovsk region), five more were injured due to a nighttime missile strike by the Russian Federation.

