SBU: An agent of Belarusian special services was detained in Volyn. He was spying on Ukrainian troops in the north

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Volyn detained a man who, according to investigators, was spying on Ukrainian troops on the northern border of Ukraine and was an agent of the Belarusian State Security Committee.

SBU reported this.

As the investigation established, the suspect is a 24-year-old local unemployed man who was looking for easy money in Telegram channels. He hoped to receive money from Belarusian special services and therefore agreed to carry out their tasks. He was supposed to monitor the locations of checkpoints and fortified areas of the Defense Forces on the northern border of Ukraine.

Also, at the request of the Belarusian KGB, the suspect tried to detect military trains moving on local tracks or at “Ukrzaliznytsia” transit stations. To do this, he walked around the area, where he recorded the fortifications of the Defense Forces and marked their geolocations on Google Maps.

The SBU officers promptly exposed the suspect, documented his crimes, and detained him at his place of residence. During a search of the manʼs home, law enforcement officers seized a phone with an anonymous chat in the messenger, which he used to contact a Belarusian intelligence officer. His identity has already been established.

The defendant was charged with high treason and is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

