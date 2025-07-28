Russia launched 7 missiles and over 300 drones at Ukraine

On the night of July 28, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 324 UAVs, four cruise missiles, and three aeroballistic missiles — the main target of the enemy strike was the city of Starokostyantyniv, in the Khmelnytskyi region. The air defense neutralized 311 targets, but there were also hits.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 324 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types, which were launched from such Russian directions as Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The Russian army launched four Kh-101 cruise missiles from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, and three Kh-47 M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from the Lipetsk region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down or suppressed the electronic warfare of 309 strike UAVs and two Kh-101 cruise missiles. The Kh-47 M2 aeroballistic missiles did not reach their targets.

There were hits by two missiles of different types and 15 attack UAVs in three places, and debris fell in several more.

