Babel sources: The GUR cyber specialists destroyed data on the servers of the occupation authorities of Crimea

Employees of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense conducted a special operation lasting several days, as a result of which they gained full access to servers with all documents of the self-proclaimed authorities of Crimea.

This is reported by Babelʼs intelligence sources.

The DDoS attack virtually paralyzed the peninsulaʼs information systems and network infrastructure. While the enemy was investigating the cause of the failure, the GUR employees broke into the managementʼs electronic offices and gained access to the electronic document management systems "DIALOG", "SED", "Dilo", and the accounting systems "1C:Document Management", Directum and "ATLAS".

In two days, the intelligence officers downloaded 100 terabytes of data. Among them are materials marked "secret" about military facilities and logistical supply routes for Russian troops on the peninsula.

"So much data has been leaked that we will soon learn a lot of sensational things about the activities and crimes of the Russian occupiers in Ukrainian Crimea," says an anonymous source.

Having copied valuable information, hackers destroyed all data on the servers of regional and district government institutions, ministries and departments of the occupation authorities of the peninsula. The so-called Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of Crimea reports that technical specialists are restoring the system, but "some services may be unavailable for use by subscribers".

