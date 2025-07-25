“Patriot”, production of interceptor drones and exports: Zelensky answered questions about Ukraineʼs armament

President Volodymyr Zelensky answered the question of whether the production of interceptor drones has begun in Ukraine, and also provided information on the supply of Patriot air defense systems and arms exports.

This was discussed during a meeting with journalists on July 24.

The production of aircraft has already been launched, the head of state says. In total, ten companies will be involved in this.

"There are pros and cons. Pros: four companies are good, ten companies will have the capabilities. Why do I say ʼwillʼ because they have developed single ones, they donʼt have the money for it," Zelensky noted.

The cost of production is different, he added, and the capabilities of companies are also different.

"Now the price of this issue in general and urgently is $6 billion," the president emphasized.

Kyiv has requested 10 American Patriot air defense systems. Joint work with partners is underway to secure these units. The Ukrainian sideʼs task is to find financing for all of these air defense systems.

"We are still fighting over a production license. It is important that a production site is emerging in Germany. Not with us yet, but with the Europeans, with whom we have good relations. Trump, the president of the United States, will transfer systems to us, sell them. I would like to have a package of missiles for each system," Zelensky said.

According to him, the issue of exporting Ukrainian weapons in the format of production lines abroad is also being discussed. Negotiations are being held with representatives of Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

"There is a big positive. We have reached an agreement with Denmark. That is, we have found such a move. For example, Denmark — production lines for long-range drones. They will give additional money there — 100, 200, 300 million [dollars]. Long-range drones will be produced and transferred to us during the war. This line is 50/50, with the private sector. But after the war they will accumulate for themselves, for their army," the head of state added.

The United States will buy Ukrainian drones, Zelensky said. This agreement will be handled by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and the Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"It is very important to prepare this agreement, a serious agreement for $10-20-30 billion," says Volodymyr Zelensky.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.