The President explained why he did not discuss the law on NABU and SAPO before signing it

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he was focused on the issue of war, which is why he did not discuss the law on limiting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) No. 12414 in advance.

He said this during a meeting with journalists on July 24.

"Probably, we should have had a dialogue. We should always communicate. I am focused on the issue of war, because right now in Ukraine the number one issue is the issue of war. The most important problem is war. The main enemy is Russia," the president emphasized.

And he added that he respects the opinion of society and itʼs normal to react when people donʼt want something, when people donʼt like it — thatʼs why the authorities reacted.

The President believes that the Verkhovna Rada will vote for a new bill that will restore the independence of NABU and SAPO — he "wants this to happen".

Zelensky also explained why the new draft law, which is based on the basic principles of the independence of anti-corruption bodies, did not include a provision on urgent searches only through the judicial system — an idea proposed by business. The President replied that this was a good idea, but, according to him, “this provision stopped the entire law enforcement system — not only NABU, SAPO, it concerned all bodies”. That is why this clause was removed.

"We are in the same infrastructure with Europe, we want to be part of Europe. Nobody wants to risk anything [...]. As for NABU and SAPO, I told them that I will find a way out. I will offer my vision, based on what anti-corruption activists need and what society wants," Zelensky answered the question about whether there are risks to Ukraineʼs European integration due to the situation with NABU and SAPO.

According to him, the British Prime Minister said that aid will definitely not decrease. The partners understand that there are "issues" in Ukraine — and they are internal.