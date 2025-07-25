“There are no serious breakthroughs,” Zelensky spokes about the situation on the front

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians are trying to make a breakthrough, but there are no serious ones yet. That is why they are conducting more military-information operations.

He said this at a meeting with journalists on July 24.

"They are not advancing. It is very difficult for our guys there. And it is difficult everywhere. And it is very difficult for the ʼRussiansʼ, but this is good for us. And the ʼRussiansʼ do not want to fight. Except for their leadership. And all this is felt. There are more of them. More pressure. More mobilization. Therefore, we have more risks," the president emphasized.

According to Syrsky, to which Zelensky referred, recently the SRG have tried to enter 5-7 times. There was a case when 12 people tried to gain a foothold. The Russians are trying to shoot some kind of video: they put up a flag, they filmed it — they are being destroyed by Ukrainian fighters.

In the Sumy direction, Ukraine now has a better situation than it was before. The President believes that the Dnipro region is a conditional success for the Russian Federation — they can turn this into information victories.

"The situation there is the same as in Pokrovsk. They enter — there is a field there. It doesnʼt matter whether they entered there or not. There is simply no living space on this field. No one is standing there. People are just standing on a tightrope and destroying everything they can," Zelensky said.

And he added: in his opinion, Sumy and the Pokrovsky direction remain interests of the Russian Federation. According to him, "they really want the Dnipropetrovsk region". Zelensky stressed that now there is pressure from the Russians everywhere, in particular on the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, and Kupyansk directions.