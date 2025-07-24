The High Anti-Corruption Court announced pressure on its judge from law enforcement officers

A judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) appealed to the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor General due to pressure and interference in his activities.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

The report states that the interference is likely carried out by law enforcement agencies and consists of covert, unauthorized collection of information about the judge and his relatives.

The judge of the High Court of Criminal Appeals links such attempts at pressure to his adoption, as an investigating judge, of a number of court decisions in criminal proceedings that aroused significant public interest.

The Supreme Court judge emphasizes that the attempts at pressure are taking place against the backdrop of an active information campaign to discredit him.

The Supreme Court of Justice does not specify either the name of the judge or the case he was handling.

