The OUN liaison officer Lidia Tykhovliz died in the Lviv region. She was 97 years old

In the Lviv region, the OUN liaison officer Lidia Tykhovliz died at the age of 97.

This was reported on Facebook by the mayor of Stary Sambir Ihor Trukhym.

"Ms. Lidia was a true embodiment of indomitable spirit, wisdom, and resilience. Her path, full of trials, struggles, and selfless service to Ukraine, is an example for each of us. She survived arrests and exile, but never betrayed her principles and faith in Ukraine," he noted.

According to Local History, Lidia was born on December 15, 1928, into the nationally conscious family of Maria and Mykola Dzhulynsky. While studying at the Lviv Conservatory, Lidia joined OUN youth network and served as a liaison.

On February 26, 1946, Lydia was arrested by NKVD. She was held in the Lontskogo prison for six months, and then sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of deprivation of rights.

She was transferred to the Mordovian SSR to the Potma station. Lidiaʼs mother was also deported for her daughterʼs membership in the Ukrainian underground.

In exile, Lidia married Stepan Tykhovloz, who was sentenced to 25 years in the camps. The woman was released on August 24, 1954. After her release, the couple and their children moved to the city of Stary Sambir.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.